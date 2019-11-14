The Times on a Thursday

Local (Ottawa Citizen)

Construction of Stage 2 is starting. The train lines will extend east, west and south. The first part of the extension of the O-Train’s Trillium Line southward is to open in 2022. When all of Stage 2 work is completed in 2025, it will add 47 kilometres of track and 29 new or revamped stations.

Provincial (National Post)

Ontario has begun to integrate the province’s big health agencies such as Cancer Care Ontario and eHealth under one umbrella and firing the CEOs of nine Local Health Integration Networks. The CEOs will receive a total of $9 million in severance.

National (Global News)

Don Cherry said he would not apologize for his comments about new immigrants not wearing poppies, the former co-host of “Coach’s Corner”, said if he could do it again, he would have chosen different words.

International (CTV News)

The U.S. House launched the first public hearing Wednesday of President Trump’s impeachment investigation. Rep. Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, outlined the central question in the impeachment inquiry if the president used his office to pressure Ukraine officials for personal political gain.

Entertainment

Singer and The Voice coach John Legend was named People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive.’

Legend became the first African-American man to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

