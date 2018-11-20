School buses cancelled due to snowfall

Local:

Ottawa’s first big snowfall of 11 cm of snow on Nov. 16 (total of 15 cm) has led to the cancellation of school buses from the Ottawa Valley all the way to the Kingston area, excluding Western Quebec that has continued to keep their buses running.

According to traffic police, there have been 17 collisions since midnight with eleven of them occurring after 5 a.m.

National:

Two men in Vancouver, B.C. have been arrested for stealing a shopping cart carrying $1,400 worth of butter.

One of the men arrested has been the suspect in at least three other butter thefts around Vancouver.

International:

Five-star hotels in China apologized for their unhygienic behaviour after an 11-minute video that shows staff wiping down drinking cups with the same cloth used for cleaning toilets went viral.

The Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt have issued formal apologies as well as 14 other hotels in China.

