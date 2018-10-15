Sandy Hill street parties have residents upset

Local

Sandy Hill residents aren’t happy about the rowdy parties took over the streets last month.

Susan Young, president of Action Sandy Hill, said the police don’t share their plan on how they would keep the events under control and seemed to do nothing about it.

Because of this, people living in that neighbourhood want the candidates who are running in the municipal election to explain what they are going to do about it and how they will handle the situations.

Read the full story here

National

Phil and Jane Hunt are competitive vegetable growers. They often raise pumpkins the size of small Volkswagens in their backyard, and recently travelled from their village of Cameron, Ontario to the Woodbridge Fall Fair to enter it.

The couple has set various world records before for the heaviest tomato and the largest rutabaga, but today was about the pumpkin.

By the end of the event, they had set a new Canadian record with a pumpkin weighing 1,959 pounds.

Read the full story here

International

Indian minister M.J Akbar has been accused of multiple sexual harassment allegations by some of the country’s leading journalists and authors.

“The allegations of misconduct made against me are false and fabricated, spiced up by innuendo and malice,” said Akbar in the article.

Although many on India’s main opposition party Congress demand that Akbar resigns, Maneka Gandhi, the minister for women and child development, has called for an investigation into the allegations against Akbar to figure out who is telling the truth.

Read the full story here



