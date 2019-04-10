Wednesday, 10/4/2019 | 3:20 UTC+0
You are here:  / Off Campus / Ottawa police investigate stabbing in Courtland Park area

Ottawa police investigate stabbing in Courtland Park area

April 10, 2019 By
  Facebook   Twitter   Google +   Linkedin   Pinterest

Local

According to the Ottawa Citizen, Ottawa Police Services west division detectives are investigating a stabbing incident in Courtland Park area that took place on April 5 in the evening; a man in his 40s has non-life-threatening injuries.

National

Global News: April 6 marks the one-year anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. The Humboldt arena will host a memorial service. Organizers of the services are expecting approximately 3,000 people at the arena and are preparing for many people to visit the crash site at the crossing of Highways 35 and 335.

International

According to CTV News,Venezuelans take to the streets as the power struggle in the country escalates as U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido, is trying to remove President Nicolas Maduro. The rallies also follow power failures that left most of Venezuela in the dark for days and without running water or phone service.

LEAVE A REPLY

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked ( required )

This award-winning student newspaper paper is produced bi-weekly by Journalism and Advertising students. Check it out for all the latest college news and events!

Editorial email: algonquintimes@gmail.com
Ad email: wals0234@algonquinlive.com

Editorial phone: (613) 727-4723 ext. 5459
Ad phone: (613) 727-4723 ext. 7739

Location: Algonquin College, Ottawa, Ontario

Media Kit

Archives

Categories List

Instagram

Recent Tweets

Facebook

Facebook By Weblizar Powered By Weblizar

Events and Promo Facebook

Algonquin Times Events & Promos