Orleans family and pets all safe after house fire

Local

From the Ottawa Sun: A family of humans and their pets were safely evacuated from their home in Orleans Saturday following a fire. The residents of the home called the fire department and when they arrived, the fire fighters assisted in getting all dogs, rabbits and birds out safely.

Ottawa firefighters responded to another fire later on Saturday afternoon, with no injuries were reported.

National

Global news reported that Sephora Canada has caused outrage with it’s online shoppers after cancelling orders that were placed with a promo code giving $88 off. The company sent out a tweet Saturday stating that all orders with code ‘88OFF’ were now cancelled.

Shoppers are pressuring Sephora to take responsibility for accepting the illegitimate promo codes in the first place.

International

According to an article from Bloomberg, Pope Francis has found former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick guilty of sexual abuse and has officially defrocked him.

McCarrick is the first Cardinal to be punished for this type of crime. The question on most people’s minds is how did McCarrick get moved around by higher ranking officials, rather than having something done about this back when the Vatican first knew of his wrong doings.