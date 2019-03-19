Ontario government announces high school reforms

Local

The Ottawa Citizen reports: The Ontario government is making big changes to how high school functions. On top of raising class sizes from 22 to 28, students will be required to take four of their 30 credits online to graduate. Harvey Bischof, president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation, said the changes would result in the loss of 3,630 teachers they represent.

National

From CBC news: Michael Wernick is resigning from his role as Privy Council Clerk after losing the “trust and respect” of opposition party leaders. His resignation follows allegations that Wernick and members of the Prime Minister’s Office pressured formed justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to intervene in the case against SNC-Lavelin. He also denied making “veiled threats” against Wilson-Raybould.

International

CBC reports: The Prime Minister of New Zealand has promised to announce tightened gun laws within 10 days. Jacinda Ardern said the reforms come in the wake of mass shootings at mosques in Christchurch that left 50 dead and dozens injured. She also announced an inquiry into events and if there was anything that could have been done to prevent them.