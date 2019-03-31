New pot shops to open in downtown Ottawa

Local

From the Ottawa Citizen: Following the legalization of marijuana in Canada – six months ago — consumers can now purchase cannabis at several stores in Ottawa.

Starting April 1, Ottawa and Gatineau residents will be able to purchase cannabis at shops in the ByWard Market area as well as in Wellington West Village and Centretown.

Although consuming the substance is legal in Canada, the goal for these stores is to de-stigmatize the stigma surrounding the investment of substances – specifically cannabis.

Mayor Jim Watson believes that having stores can help eliminate the stigma.

National

From CBC: A Fiat Chrysler plant in Windsor, Ont., is set to terminate its third shift starting on Sept. 30, and as a result, about 1,500 people are to lose their jobs.

Despite the fact that the plant will be losing 1,500 people, the decision was made to “better align production with global demand.”

According to Unifor Local 444 president, Dave Cassidy, although the layoffs prove difficult, the membership should stick together in order to “get through the layoff together.”

International

From CBC: On Thursday, it was announced that opposition leader of Venezuela, Juan Guaido was banned from “holding public office” for the duration of 15 years.

This decision was made after there were alleged irregularities regarding Guaido’s finances including high expense international trips. It also alleged that he has harmed Venezuela, by interacting with foreign governments.

Guaido has disregarded all claims and believes that the current President Nicolas Maduro is running an “illegitimate” government.