LeBreton Project falls flat, new location sought

Local

From the Ottawa Citizen: The ambitious LeBreton Flats project by Senators owner Eugene Melnyk has been cancelled. Melnyk revealed that he wanted to leave early on in the $4 million project and it was no secret that he did not get along with developer John Ruddy. Melnyk is now searching for a new location to continue the project solo, which must meet three requirements:

– It must be inside the Greenbelt

– It must be near the second phase of the LRT system

– It must have easy access to the 417

National

From the Ottawa Citizen: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that Canada has partnered with NASA to create a lunar outpost for space exploration. The project, called Lunar Gateway, is a satellite one fifth the size of the International Space Station that will orbit the moon and serve as springboard for deep-space missions. Canada’s main contribution will be Canadarm 3, and the whole stations is set to be up and running by 2026.



International



From the CBC: Car manufacturer Subaru is putting a recall on three models – Forester, Impreza and Crosstrek – that range from 2008 – 2017. The recall on nearly 1.3 million vehicles in the United States is due to break lights not working properly. Cleaning products containing silicone can produce a gas that will cut off electricity to the brake lights. The number of affected cars in Canada has not been made available yet.

