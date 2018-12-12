Immunization deadline, Calgary International Airport resumes, Paris’ president addresses the nation on protests

Local news

(FROM OTTAWA CITIZEN) With the return of vaccine preventable childhood diseases there has been a growing public health focus on ensuring children’s immunizations are up to date.

The students at Ottawa’s four public school boards and private schools received notices in recent weeks from Ottawa public health. The schools sent warning letters to the students to ensure their vaccinations are done till the start of January.

In 2015, when the intensified surveillance began, Ottawa Public Health sent warning letters to 58,740 students. This year, 25,781 notices were sent.

Read the whole story here

National news

(FROM GLOBAL NEWS) Activities at Calgary International Airport were closed by the police after a suspicious package was found. Bomb squads were called in to remove it. The airport resumed its activities.

Read the whole story here

International news

(FROM CTV) Pressure mounted on French President Emmanuel Macron to announce concrete measures to calm protests marked by violence when he addresses the nation Monday evening, and breaks a long silence widely seen as aggravating a crisis that has shaken the government and the whole country.

The president will consult in the morning with an array of national and local officials as he tries to get a handle on the ballooning and radicalizing protest movement triggered by anger at his policies, and a growing sense that they favour the rich.

Read more of it here