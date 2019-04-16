Horrific inferno engulfs Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral

Local

From CBC: Power outages affecting nearly 40,000 Hydro Ottawa customers combined with widespread flooding made for a long morning.

By 10 a.m. power was completely restored. Hydro Ottawa said the outage was “equipment related.”

Excessive downpours also led basements across the city to flood.

Brad Caya, a resident on Foxhall Way in Kanata’s Bridlewood neighbourhood, resorted to working from home.

“Unfortunately, when we bought the house, we didn’t realize we’re at the low end of the street. So, car’s in the garage, figured it was a day to stay home and keep dry,” he said.

National

From CBC: Police say a man in Flower’s Cove, Newfoundland assaulted a paramedic on the way to the hospital and stole the ambulance.

The man was arrested on site and charges for him are pending.

“The investigation is continuing, but charges are certainly expected” said Jolene Garland.

The paramedic who was assaulted was not injured, she added.

International

From The National Post: Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral was set ablaze from an accidental fire as it was undergoing renovations.

The blaze collapsed the cathedral’s spire and spread to one of its rectangular towers. Paris fire chief Jean-Claude Gallet said the church’s structure had been saved after firefighters managed to stop the fire spreading to the northern belfry.

The Paris prosecutors’ office has ruled out terror-related scenarios and arson, and said it was treating it as an accident.