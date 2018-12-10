Guilty verdict handed down in murder of former Algonquin student

LOCAL

(FROM OTTAWA CITIZEN) After less than a day of deliberations, the two men accused of killing Ottawa music journalist and photographer, Zack Noureddine, were found guilty of second-degree murder and manslaughter respectively.

While the court heard that Noureddine wasn’t targeted and it could have been anyone, the Crown contended that it was an intentional and brutal murder.

The attack occurred on Dec. 29, 2015, when Noureddine was 25.

(FROM CTV) Leopold (Leo) the puppy is recovering after being left for dead in a dumpster in Ottawa’s west end.

The one-year-old pitbull mix was discovered by a resident and a call was made to the city’s bylaw department, who attended the scene. He was found with a second dog the same age and breed type, but that dog was dead by the time help arrived.

Leo was rushed to an emergency animal hospital before he was transferred to the Ottawa Humane Society. After that, he was moved to a foster home with Sit with Me Animal Rescue, who specializes with unique cases of neglect and abuse.

His foster mom, Tanya Beauchemin, says that after having experience some significant trauma, the puppy is now doing very well.

While he is at least partially a pitbull, he will have to be adopted out of province.

NATIONAL

(FROM CTV) Following a police effort to investigate human trafficking in southwestern Ontario, 25 arrests have been made and contact has been made with several women potentially involved in the sex trade against their will.

Project Circuit, the special police operation, focused on suspected human trafficking in Woodstock, Strathroy, London and St. Thomas.

The 25 men charged in the operation are facing a total of 26 charges, including 22 counts of obtaining sexual services.

The women affected by this were offered gear and contact to help them leave and police say two of the women were able to get out and get help.

(FROM GLOBAL NEWS) The trade dispute between the U.S. and China is distracting from talks aimed at solving the steel tariffs issue between Canada and the U.S., according to Finance Minister, Bill Morneau.

Morneau appeared at an event in Montreal today and disclosed that this dispute puts multiple challenges on Canada. While Morneau’s office has been in contact with U.S. officials daily, they have been unable to offer a timeline for an end to the tariffs.

U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs of 25 per cent and 10 per cent on steel and aluminum imports, respectively, from Canada in May. Canada then imposed retaliatory tariffs on $16.6 billion worth of U.S. products.

Premier Doug Ford says he plans to address the concern over tariffs, particularly in relation to the automotive and aerospace industries.

INTERNATIONAL

(FROM CTV) Paris has increased its security measures drastically, mobilizing tens of thousands of police officers and shutting down major tourist attractions the day before anti-government protests are set to begin.

The city will essentially be put on lock-down, with hundreds of shops also planning to shut their doors so that their windows won’t be smashed in and their merchandise won’t be damaged or stolen. Workers across the city were seen today lugging plywood and hammering boards over their windows.

Four people have been killed in protest-related accidents since Nov. 17, in reaction to a sharp increase in diesel taxes. President Emmanuel Macron agreed late Wednesday to abandon this fuel tax hike, but the anger at the government is still lingering.

In addition to the closure of major tourist attractions such as the Eiffel Tower, museums across Paris, including the Louvre, the Orsay Museum and the Grand Palais will keep their doors closed on Saturday for safety reasons.

(FROM CBC) Oil prices spiked significantly higher today as major oil producers agreed to cut global oil production by 1.2 million barrels a day to reduce oversupply.

Following two days of meetings, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) that includes countries such as Saudi Arabia and Iraq, said they would cut 800,000 barrels per day for six months from January. Countries like Iran, who are facing sanctions from the U.S., have been given an exemption.

The balance will come from Russia and other non-OPEC countries, while the U.S. is not part of the deal.

