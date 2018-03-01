Grads flying high with $3.3 million investment in their business

Former Algonquin graduates at CanvasPop received $3.3 million to help with product development for their company.

CanvasPop — founded in 2009 — is a photo gifting company that specializes in taking customer’s images and printing them onto canvases, throw pillows, magnets and much more.

Celtic House Venture Partners Inc and BDC Grown and Transition Capital — which provide funds to companies that have a high potential for growth, but not enough money to grow on their own — invested $3.3 million into CanvasPop to help with their growth.

The company is hoping to move on to new products that would offer more print options, expand into new products and product categories.

“We have the freedom to test our ideas,” said Chase Bowler, a graduate of the business marketing program at Algonquin in 2015 and current public relations and business development manager for CanvasPop.

Bowler explained that his education at Algonquin has helped him develop the daily skills he needs to work with other companies and interact with clients; individuals, families, travelers or businesses.

“It’s important to create software and find new ways to do it better,” co-founder Adrian Salamunovic explained. “Making one of a kind custom things is really hard.”

Salamunovic studied business marketing at Algonquin and graduated in 1997. He explained that he carries the basics of marketing with him every day and that his education taught him how to position his company in the marketplace and how to structure marketing plans.

“What I think Algonquin (and any secondary education) teaches you is how to be disciplined and how to focus. Part of being successful is a willing to learn — and Algonquin instilled that in me very early in my career,” Salamunovic said in an email to the Times.

Salamunovic is looking into the future of the company because he knows that with the rise of technology the future is bound to be digital. He believes that artificial intelligence is going to change the world of photo printing so he is looking for ways to keep up and invest for the future.

“We are in good hands,” Salamunovic explained. “A lot of people are proof of that.”