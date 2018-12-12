Global migration compact ignites protest

Local

(FROM CTV) Nine people were arrested after protesters clashed on opposite sides of migration. The protests took place on Parliament Hill and centered around whether or not Canada should adopt the United Nations’ Global Compact on Migration which the federal government says it will sign. The document is non-binding and aims to help countries deal with increasing amounts of migrants which includes asylum seekers.

National

(FROM GLOBE AND MAIL) Oil prices are on the rise again. Weeks after hitting a low price are bouncing back. Western Canadian Select hit US$37.61 a barrel on Friday which is up 14 per cent from Thursday at close. This marks the latest round of gains after Alberta Premier announced production cuts that take effect in January which aim to lift rock-bottom prices. Faced with pipeline issues and rising stockpile, Alberta’s oil prices plummeted with WCS hitting a record low of less than US$14 in November.

International

(FROM CTV) After Chinese tech giant Huawei had one of the top executives arrested in Vancouver earlier this week the company is calling out the act as “unreasonable, unconscionable and vile in nature” and gave a warning of “grave consequences” if she is not released. Huawei has been under constant fire for speculations of being a front for Chinese government espionage and used to spy internationally. The recent arrest is one of the most forward moves in the case so far.