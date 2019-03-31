Funding cut from Clarence Street safe injection site

Local

FROM CBC NEWS: The provincial government is ceasing funds for the safe injection site on Clarence Street. In a statement from Ontario Public Health, it was announced that “the Clarence Street site will remain open ‘in the short term,’ but didn’t say for how long.” Annually, the Clarence Street site has a budget of $1.2 million, but funding will end on Sunday, March 31. It was Ottawa’s second busiest injection site.

Provincial

FROM THE OTTAWA CITIZEN: New support that will be given to Ontario police officers is in the works. It will be fully funded by the province and delivered by the Ontario Provincial Police. The service will include a “stigma-free” environment where officers can freely speak, and “officers and their families will have access to confidential and personalized mental health supports and services.” The final cost of the project is yet to be determined.

National



FROM CBC NEWS: The Pope has just passed a law that “requires the immediate reporting of abuse allegations to Vatican prosecutors.” This is in response to the growing number of allegations and prosecutions of members of the Catholic church in acts of sexual assault. If someone who has witnessed or learned of abuse does not report it immediately, they can face up to $7,582 and six months in jail. Those who are accused of abuse are “removed from their jobs pending the investigation and be allowed to defend themselves.”