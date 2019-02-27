Former justice minister is set to testify on SNC-Lavalin affair

Local

(FROM CTV NEWS) Former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould has agreed to testify on the ongoing SNC-Lavalin affair on Feb. 27.

Wilson-Raybould sent a letter to the House Justice Committee Tuesday afternoon confirming she will testify at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

The meeting is scheduled to be two hours in one of the new committee meeting rooms in the West Block of Parliament Hill, where she will taking questions by the MPs.

National

(FROM CBC NEWS) Ford government announced they are creating a central agency called Ontario Health to oversee the $60-billion health-care system.

Health Minister Christine Elliot unveiled Tuesday morning that the super-agency will be formed merging the duties of six provincial health agencies of the 14 Local Health Integration Networks.

Elliot said it will take years for the system “to become mature”, but the work will begin in the spring of this year.

International

(FROM CTV NEWS) Police in the U.K. warn parents about videos speculating on social media that directs children to harm themselves if instructions are not followed.

The warning was issued by the Police Services of Northern Ireland on Monday and said they were working with other police forces to find the lengths of the problem.

The Momo Challenge consists of children contacting the character through messaging apps and Momo will respond with disturbing images and instructions.

Momo threatens to harm the child’s family or place a curse on them, urging them to engage into the possible self-harming activities.

