Wednesday, 20/3/2019 | 1:46 UTC+0
Federal government plans to give Ottawa-Gatineau new bridge

March 20, 2019 By
According to the Ottawa Citizen: The federal budget proposes to kickstart the process to create a new interprovincial bridge. The federal government says it will replace the aging Alexandra Bridge, potentially knocking out a key crossing for a significant amount of time. However, the budget does not say when the Alexandria Bridge replacement will happen.

CBC reports: Alberta premier Rachel Notley announced that the province will go to the polls on April 16. Notley set the stage early for a battle between different visions for the province outlined by the NDP and the UCP, while Jason Kenney painted a different picture in responding later in the day.

From CBC news: Hundreds of people have died after Cyclone Idai hit Mozambique. The storm ravaging southern Africa is possibly the worst weather-related disaster ever to hit the southern hemisphere, with 1.7 million people in the path of the cyclone in Mozambique and 920,000 affected in Malawi, UN officials said on Tuesday.

