Emaciated dog owner sought

Local

According to CBC News, the Ontario Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (OSPCA) is asking for help in identifying the owner of an ‘extremely emaciated’ dog that was found in a Nepean parking lot on Feb. 28.

The dog, a brindle-coloured Labrador cross, was found last month near starvation near Prince of Wales Drive and Strandherd Drive.

National

According to the Vancouver Sun, an Abbotsford, BC man, who was the subject of a nation-wide warrant for conspiracy to commit murder, was arrested in Kelowna, BC on March 13.

Pashminder Boparai, the 30-year-old man, was charged along with three other men last month following a multi-agency investigation to disrupt gang violence in the area including and surrounding Vancouver, BC.

International

According to BBC News, a shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand has left 49 people dead and at least 20 more injured at the Al-Noor mosque.



A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder. Two other men and one woman were detained by police nearby with firearms and explosives discovered, according to the local Police Commissioner.

The attack, which is being treated as a terrorist incident by New Zealand authorities, is the deadliest in the nation’s history.