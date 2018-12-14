Downtown fire force residents to balconies

Local

(FROM CBC) A major fire broke out in an apartment building east of Vanier Parkway early this morning. The blaze left hundreds of residents without homes and in the support of the City of Ottawa as well as the Red Cross. No fatalities were reported, though 25 people required treatment for smoke inhalation; eight of which needed hospital care. The cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation.

National

(FROM CBC) Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland stated earlier today that contact has been lost with Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig after his arrest in China earlier this week. The Foreign Affairs Ministry in China has denied knowledge of Kovrig’s arrest following the decision to release Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou on bail. Canadian authorities cannot confirm whether the action is in retaliation for the arrest of Wanzhou, which took place

International

(FROM CBC) Police have been hunting the shooter who opened fire at a Christmas market in Strasbourg, France on Dec. 11. Three people were killed in the attack with another 12 left injured. Hundreds of police officers are searching for the suspect, who has been identified as 29 year-old Cherif Chekatt. French police say that Chekatt had been injured in a firefight but escaped the scene.

