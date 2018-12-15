Do you see what I see? Christmas thieves take Frosty from front lawn

Local:

(FROM CBC) A homeowner from Orléans is taking action after her Christmas decorations were stolen off her front lawn. Elizabeth Godon has since placed a sign on her lawn that says, “Smile you’re on camera,” after her Frosty and Nic the Christmas pig were stolen on Dec. 7. The whole incident was caught on camera as three young men are seen pulling up in a car, grabbing the items and quickly speeding off down the street. Godon has found her Frosty and Nic the Christmas pig because of unique features both the decorations have. Godon warns homeowners in Orléans to add something unique to their lawn decorations to make it easier to locate if they’re stolen.

Read more of the story here

(FROM OTTAWA CITIZEN) Ottawa city council voted in favour of allowing retail pot shops to be open in Ottawa on Thursday, but is also making sure two shops will not be open on the same block. Pot shops are planned to start opening in April of 2019 and municipalities can’t control how many open and where they are located. Some councillors worry the shops will be clustered in certain spots making a “marijuana alley.” The shops must be 150 metres away from schools, libraries and parks. Pot shops must be treated just like any retail store, anybody can comment on an application up to 15 days after it’s made.

Read more of the story here

National:

(FROM CBC) Canada’s ambassador to China, John McCallum, met with one of two Canadians being detained in China because of suspicion of “endangering national security.” Canada was allowed consular access to former Canadian diplomat, Michael Kovrig, which meant Canada was able to check on his well-being, look at the nature of his detention and provide legal advice. Canada is still trying to get consular access to the other Canadian detained, Michael Spavor. On Friday, federal Tourism Minister Mélanie Joly confirmed she has postponed her trip to Beijing where she had planned to attend the closing ceremony for the Canada-China Year of Tourism 2018.

Read more of the story here

(FROM OTTAWA CITIZEN) Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservatives are ready to force power workers back to work to avoid a potential strike that could start on Dec. 26. The Ontario Power Worker’s union rejected yet another offer from the Ontario Power Generation which sparks concern over potential electrical supply problems if they go on strike. The union’s president said they were disappointed about this new offer as it resembled much of the last one they rejected. The union hasn’t had a deal in place since March 31.

Read more of the story here

World:

(FROM CNN) Facebook recently apologized for a bug that publicly shared approximately 6.8 million users private Facebook photos. The breach happened over a 12-day period earlier in September. Facebook said they didn’t tell users sooner because they were still investigating and wanted to make sure who to contact about the bug. Pictures that weren’t even uploaded may have been shared publicly, as well as pictures posted to Facebook stories that should go away after a period of time. Facebook will be notifying users who have been affected by this bug.

Read more of the story here

(FROM CNN) Johnson & Johnson had one of it’s worst days since 2002, with their stock dropping 10 per cent after documents were released saying the company knew about asbestos in their baby powder for decades. On Friday, the company lost $40 billion of its market value after it became known the company knew traces of asbestos were found in their raw talc and finished baby powders. Johnson & Johnson are claiming their baby powders are completely safe and that they’ve done “thousands of tests” and no asbestos is found in their talc products.

Read more of the story here