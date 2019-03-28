Crown decides against calling several witnesses for Montsion trial

Local

(From Ottawa Citizen) The judge involved with the Montsion trial is deciding whether to stay all charges against the officer or to dismiss testimony from remaining key witnesses.



After Monday’s hearing, the court heard that there were less witnesses than they thought with the list of 31 Crown witnesses reducing to 22.

The list included paramedics that first responded to the scene, the pathologists who confirmed Abdi’s death was a homicide, as well as eyewitnesses within the area.

National

(From CTV News) Relations between Justin Trudeau and Jody Wilson-Raybould first began to fray in 2017 about her choice over filling the vacancy in the Supreme Court of Canada.



Trudeau and Wilson-Raybould disagreed over her recommendation of Manitoba justice Glenn D. Joyal to fill in justice Beverley McLachlin’s place in the Supreme Court of Canada.

Trudeau felt that Joyal was not committed to protecting the rights particularly for the LGBTQ community and abortion access.

International

(From CBC News) U.S. prosecutors have charged Trump critic and attorney Michael Avenatti with extortion and bank and wire fraud.



According to a spokesperson for the U.S. attorney in Los Angeles, Avenatti was arrested Monday in New York. He was accused of threatening to use his power to use publicity to harm the shoe brand Nike.

Prosecutors say he tried to extort more than $20 million from the company and called it “an old-fashioned shakedown.”

