Sunday, 16/12/2018 | 9:41 UTC+0
Committee report reveals RCMP knew about Jaspal Atwal’s criminal past prior to India trip

December 13, 2018 By
Local

(FROM OTTAWA CITIZEN) Between 2,500 and 3,000 protesters gathered at Ottawa City Hall on Dec. 3 in response to Premier Doug Ford’s decision to end the French Language Services Commissioner’s office and to cancel plans for a new French-language university in Toronto.

National

(FROM CBC) The report by the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians released today confirms the RCMP failed to warn Prime Minister Trudeau’s protective detail that political assassin Jaspal Atwal was joining the India trip last February. Although the RCMP has taken responsibility for this error, the heavily redacted report does little to shed light on the role political actors played in the diplomatic incident.

International

(FROM GLOBAL NEWS) France experienced a violent weekend of protests on Dec. 1-2 with the worst riots seen in Paris. More than 130 people were injured and over 400 people were arrested during the “yellow vests” protests.The protests are in response to the fuel tax introduced by France President Emmanuel Macron but the protesters are also fueled by an overall sense of economic and social injustice that is currently felt by many in France.

