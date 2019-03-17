Sunday, 17/3/2019 | 3:23 UTC+0
You are here:  / Off Campus / Celebration of life for Carleton University’s late professor

Celebration of life for Carleton University’s late professor

March 17, 2019 By
  Facebook   Twitter   Google +   Linkedin   Pinterest

Local

The Ottawa Citizen reports: Family members, friends and colleagues gathered at the Metropolitan Bible Church Saturday, to celebrate and honour the life of Carleton University’s professor Pius Adensami. On March 10, an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max 8 jet plane crashed an hour after take off killing 157 people, including Adensami.

National

From CBC news: People of Halifax joined together in the Grand Parade on Saturday condemning the fatal attacks on the New Zealand mosques. The summit in Halifax is being mimicked throughout the country with conventions of support in: Quebec, Windsor, Yellowknife, Toronto and Mississauga.

Global

CBC reports: Friday’s heinous attacks on the two mosques in Christchurch, NZ has now confirmed to have taken the lives of 50 people. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, called the event an act of terrorism. It is the worst peacetime mass killing in country’s history.

LEAVE A REPLY

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked ( required )

This award-winning student newspaper paper is produced bi-weekly by Journalism and Advertising students. Check it out for all the latest college news and events!

Editorial email: algonquintimes@gmail.com
Ad email: wals0234@algonquinlive.com

Editorial phone: (613) 727-4723 ext. 5459
Ad phone: (613) 727-4723 ext. 7739

Location: Algonquin College, Ottawa, Ontario

Media Kit

Archives

Categories List

Instagram

Recent Tweets

Facebook

Facebook By Weblizar Powered By Weblizar

Events and Promo Facebook

Algonquin Times Events & Promos