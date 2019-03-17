Celebration of life for Carleton University’s late professor

Local

The Ottawa Citizen reports: Family members, friends and colleagues gathered at the Metropolitan Bible Church Saturday, to celebrate and honour the life of Carleton University’s professor Pius Adensami. On March 10, an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max 8 jet plane crashed an hour after take off killing 157 people, including Adensami.

National

From CBC news: People of Halifax joined together in the Grand Parade on Saturday condemning the fatal attacks on the New Zealand mosques. The summit in Halifax is being mimicked throughout the country with conventions of support in: Quebec, Windsor, Yellowknife, Toronto and Mississauga.

Global

CBC reports: Friday’s heinous attacks on the two mosques in Christchurch, NZ has now confirmed to have taken the lives of 50 people. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, called the event an act of terrorism. It is the worst peacetime mass killing in country’s history.