Canadian citizens found dead in Florida
Local:
From Ottawa Citizen: A motorist asking for help on Queensway was mistaken for a gunman this past Sunday.
A false alarm 911 call about a man waving a gun at cars that pass by turned out to be a motorist with car problems, waving at others for help.
Ottawa police safely removed the vehicle from traffic.
National:
From CTV News: Two Canadian citizens were found dead in Florida.
After not hearing from them for two days, concerned neighbours entered the couple’s house to find the two Canadians dead.
International:
From Global News: New Zealand’s prime minister announced a top-level investigation on the Christchurch shooting.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern suggests a royal commission of inquiry, New Zealand’s highest form of investigation, for the Massacre at Christchurch.
A royal commission of inquiry will address what should have been done in order to prevent the attack, this Monday.
LEAVE A REPLY