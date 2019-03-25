Monday, 25/3/2019 | 4:06 UTC+0
Canadian citizens found dead in Florida

March 25, 2019 By
Local:

From Ottawa Citizen: A motorist asking for help on Queensway was mistaken for a gunman this past Sunday.

A false alarm 911 call about a man waving a gun at cars that pass by turned out to be a motorist with car problems, waving at others for help.

Ottawa police safely removed the vehicle from traffic.

National:

From CTV News: Two Canadian citizens were found dead in Florida.

After not hearing from them for two days, concerned neighbours entered the couple’s house to find the two Canadians dead.

International:

From Global News: New Zealand’s prime minister announced a top-level investigation on the Christchurch shooting.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern suggests a royal commission of inquiry, New Zealand’s highest form of investigation, for the Massacre at Christchurch.

A royal commission of inquiry will address what should have been done in order to prevent the attack, this Monday.

