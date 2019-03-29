Caitlan Coleman, estranged spouse of Joshua Boyle, expected to start testifying later today

Local

(FROM CBC NEWS) Caitlan Coleman, the estranged spouse of former hostage Joshua Boyle, is expected to start testifying later today at Boyle’s criminal trial in Ottawa.

Boyle, 35, has pleaded not guilty to 19 charges, including assault with a weapon, sexual assault and forcible confinement. Coleman is the alleged victim for 17 of the offences.

National

(FROM CTV NEWS) A Chinese citizen believed to be the victim of a kidnapping near Toronto has been found in good health but his abductors are still at large, police say.

Wanzhen Lu, who was taken from an underground parking garage in Markham, Ont., north of Toronto on Saturday, has been found safe and in good health.

International

(FROM GLOBAL NEWS) British lawmakers have voted against eight different possible Brexit options.

Parliament is trying to find an alternative to Prime Minister Theresa May’s twice-rejected EU divorce deal.

Britain has until April 12 to find a new plan — or crash out of the EU without a deal.