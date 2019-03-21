Arrests in the Vanier area over drug possession

LOCAL

(FROM OTTAWA CITIZEN) Officers arrested a pair leaving a home near the east end of Prince Albert Street. In their possession was crack cocaine and cash which in turn led to a raid with a warrant. In the past, police received reports of drug trafficking, drug consumption and disturbances at the home. The two men found who were arrested were let go without charges. A man and woman who were arrested earlier are now facing charges for drug possession with intent of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000. The man is also facing breach of probation charges.

NATIONAL

(FROM OTTAWA CITIZEN) A 79-year-old was arrested last week by the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry detachment of the OPP and he is now facing charges of two counts of indecent assault, according to a news release issued by police Monday. These charges come from incidents that happened in 1976 which allegedly involved a young boy. During the Cornwall Public Inquiry, Gilles Delauriers was one of the Catholic priests investigated. Now residing in Verchères, Que., a suburb of Montreal, Delauriers was sentenced to two years of probation in 1986 for abusing four boys in Cornwall. Deslauriers is scheduled to appear in court on April 3.

INTERNATIONAL

(FROM CBC) The main suspect in Monday morning’s shooting on a tram in Utrecht that left three people dead and five wounded has been arrested by the Dutch police. Immediately after the attack, Dutch military police tightened its security at important buildings and airports in the country. “If it is a terror attack, then we have only one answer: Our nation, democracy, must be stronger than fanaticism and violence,” said Rutte. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says that the Turkey intelligence agency is currently investigating Tanis and will see whether he was personally motivated or whether it was an act of terrorism.

