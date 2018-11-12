100 years later, the world still remembers

Local

People from across Ottawa gathered at different ceremonies across the city to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the end of World War I. Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan took the role of laying the wreath at the National War Memorial as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Paris. Gov. Gen. Julie Payette was at the ceremony after returning from Belgium where she attended other events. Even though Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was absent he still encouraged Canadians to hold a moment of silence at 11 a.m. to “remember every Canadian who has sacrificed their future for generations beyond their own.”

A car fleeing from police hit a utility poll in the early hours on Sunday causing a power outage in the area. The incident happened in the Montreal Road area. The people from the fleeing car were sent to the hospital with minor injuries. The police offered no further details of the incident, as it is an ongoing investigation.

National

Five cars of a freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed in Toronto early Sunday morning. No injuries were reported and no hazardous materials were spilled after the cars derailed near Kennedy Road, in Scarborough. The train has since been removed and the road is now reopened. A spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has notified the board of the derailment and they are now gathering information.

Canada’s most popular herbicide, Roundup, is under review by Health Canada officials. Scientists will be looking at the approval process for an ingredient called glyphosate that was done during past studies to approve the safety of the herbicide. An alliance of environmental groups, which include, Equiterre, Ecojustice, Canadian Physicians for the Environment and more, are questioning whether Health Canada was influenced by the maker of Roundup, Monsanto, to approve the safety of glyphosate when it might not have been safe to use. The herbicide was being tested for possible links to cancer, but was deemed safe for human use by Health Canada. The studies were being made to look as if they were done independently when Mosante may have heavily influenced them.

International

World leaders and politicians gathered in Paris to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the ending of World War I on Sunday. Among those who gathered at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier were U.S. President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin. French President Emmanuel Macron talked about the dangers of nationalism during his speech, almost seemingly directing it at U.S. President Donald Trump. The ceremony started a bit late as the guests were still arriving after the moment of commemoration at 11 a.m.

Strong winds and low humidity are expected to sweep across California Sunday as three deadly forest fires are destroying homes and taking lives. At least 23 people have died and more than 300,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes. The town of Paradise has been completely destroyed leaving nothing left, making it hard for crews to search through the rubble for the missing bodies. The largest of the fires is The Camp Fire that has destroyed approximately 6,700 buildings and is only 20% contained. The Woolsey and Hill Fires combined have destroyed 177 structures but are expecting to destroy many more in the coming days.

