Women’s basketball fall to 2-3

The women’s basketball team record has dropped to 2-3 following a tight 57-56 home loss to the Georgian Grizzlies on Nov. 12.

The game came down to the wire. With the score tied at 56 and only 4.9 seconds remaining in the game, the Thunder committed a foul that sent Grizzly player Leah Bracken to the free-throw line for two shots. She scored one of them, putting Georgian up by a point. Algonquin couldn’t get a show away in the time remaining to retake the lead.

The Thunder looked to have a hold on the game after the first half, leading 31-19 but were unable to carry that moment and energy into the second half. Georgian outscored the Thunder 22-10 in the third quarter.

“I think for us it’s just important to come out in the second half with the same energy and spunk that we had in the first quarter,” said Lauren Carey, Thunder assistant coach. “We were really excited to play at home. That showed in our play in the first and second quarter. It’s important to come out of halftime with energy and we were just missing that today.”

It was distance shooting that won the game for Georgian. The Grizzlies went 56 per cent from behind the three-point line in the second while Algonquin couldn’t get their threes to drop.

“We did win the rebounding battle and it’s always a big factor, but we have to give Georgian credit,” said Lauren Carey, Thunder assistant coach. “They came out and hit some big shots today. When things like that happen, there’s not much you can do.”

One of Georgian’s players, Keshia Jacques, had 12 points from beyond the arc with a perfect 100 per cent shooting percentage from three. She hit all four in the second half. Lauren Tebrake scored Algonquin’s only three of the game.

Amoney Abakar led the Thunder with 23 points, 10 rebounds and two assists and Tebrake added another 11 points and 13 rebounds.

“We’re a championship program and we’ve invested in and established a culture,” said Carey. “We have a very young team this year and they’re still picking up on that.”

The Thunder will look to bounce back after consecutive close losses when they travel to Belleville on Friday to face the Lancers. They will then visit the St. Lawrence College Vikings in Kingston on Nov. 19.

“For next weekend, after this sinks in, we’re going to go back to the drawing board and we’re going to prep for Loyalist and St. Lawrence,” said Carey. “We never look back, we’re always looking ahead.”