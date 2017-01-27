Weaving through winter woes with knitting group

Algonquin has many different clubs and non-traditional organizations that can help students beat the winter blues.

Students who are struggling with Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, can look to clubs like Knit’n’Knatter to help combat their stresses.

Knit’n’Knatter is a club that invites students from across the Woodroffe campus to join them in room E211 every Thursday from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. The club is organized by Diane McAleer and Shelley Neilson.

Knit’n’Knatter brings forward a feeling of togetherness in a quiet room, where participating students and faculty knit under a calming atmosphere.

“It’s a good way to relax,” said Roseanne Page, an Algonquin student who regularly attends the group.

The coordinators of Knit’n’Knatter said they have observed several different kinds of students join the group that seeks tranquility and guidance. “We have students from just about every single program,” said McAleer.

Regular attendance is steady at Knit’n’Knatter, but Lyn Caruana, a student at Algonquin, thinks Knit’n’Knatter could benefit SAD students in a physical sense.

“Since we have a huge window, it’s really beneficial to students with SAD,” said Caruana.

Natural light has been thought to affect certain chemicals in your brain that may affect your mood. While the group knits in front of a large window, students with SAD may benefit from the natural light being emitted.

Caruana encourages students struggling this winter to give Knit’n’Knatter a try.

“It’s an easygoing, social atmosphere,” Caruana said.

Knit’n’Knatter is not the only organization that can help you beat the blues. Here rare some other non-traditional activities that may help with your struggle against SAD:

– Chill Café: a six-week program that helps you cope with stress and anxiety run by Algonquins’ Counselling Services and the Centre for Accessible Learning. Registration is mandatory. Contact Andrea Fox at foxa1@algonquincollege.com for inquiries.

– Nutritionist: Health Services center at the college has professional nutritionists that encourage a healthy diet, which has been proven to improve moods among those struggling with a mental illness. Appointments may be made in room C141 or over the phone at 613-727-4723 ext. 7222.

– Fitness Zone: physical fitness is a good way to improve the quality of life. A basic membership for an Algonquin College student is $130 for four months and is located in room E114.