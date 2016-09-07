Walk off the Earth rocks Algonquin with free show

After a completely revamped orientation, the Students’ Association wanted to go out with a bang. What better bang than a free concert with Walk off the Earth?

The free concert opened up with performances by Featurette, Dear Rouge, and of course the headliner.

The show was open to all ages, the only catch being that you have to either be a current student or alumni of Algonquin. But that doesn’t mean that friends and family were left high and dry. Current students could bring up to three guests, with alumni being able to bring one.

Featurette set the mood for the evening with their pop sound, playing songs like Broken.

Dear Rouge then made their entrance known by having all of the stage lights turn red. They kept the party going with some of their well-known hits like Tongues, as well as a cover of the Blondie song Call Me. Dear Rouge also showed off their new song Motion for their Ottawa fans.

“You guys look good tonight, you know that,” said Danielle McTaggart, the lead singer of Dear Rouge.

Walk Off the Earth then came on and blew everyone away with their unique way of covering songs as well as their pop energy. They were able to have a commanding stage presence during the entirety of the show and were quite interactive with the audience during their one and a half hour set.

They played hit songs such as “Summer Vibe”, “Rule the World”, “Hello”, and the song that rocketed their internet fame, “Somebody That I Used to Know” played on a single guitar.

Although there wasn’t supposed to be any drinking on campus, that didn’t stop certain concertgoers.

Some rowdier concertgoers were an irritant for security, constantly attempting to ride the crowd, with some even attempting to cross the barrier between the audience and the musicians

Overall though, the concert was a success, especially considering that this is the first year that the college has attempted an orientation of this scale.