Union sets clock ticking toward possible faculty strike in mid-October

The union that represents college faculty has taken another step towards a potential strike.

OPSEU on Sept. 21 filed for a “no-board report” — a document issued by the Ontario Minister of Labour, which indicates that a collective agreement cannot be reached through bargaining. If one is issued, union members would be in a legal position to strike as early as mid-October. OPSEU represents 12,000 college faculty across Ontario, including those at Algonquin.

“The only way in which workers… can put pressure (on employers) or have any sort of pressure is through withdrawing their labour if necessary,” said JP Hornick, chair of OPSEU’s bargaining team, just before a session of talks began on Sept. 26.

The current collective agreement expires on Sept. 30.

Hornick said the no-board report was a strategic move to get colleges to take them seriously. They tried a similar move earlier this month by calling for a strike vote among members which passed with 68 per cent approval.

The strategy so far doesn’t seem to have done the trick.

“Rather than spark discussion,” she said. “They are absolutely refusing to (engage).”

OPSEU would only be in a legal position to strike 16 full days after the report is issued. The current collective agreement expires on Sept. 30 but negotiations could continue for some time after that.

“My view is it’s part of the bargaining process,” said Don Sinclair, CEO of the College Employer Council, which represents colleges in negotiations.

If a no-board report were issued, it would not change the council’s position, he said, and their current offer stands until Sept. 29. It is similar to an agreement recently ratified by college support staff, he said.

“There’s quite a bit of a chasm,” between the two parties and there has been little to no movement in recent weeks, he said.

JP Hornick said that the Council could unilaterally impose new terms and conditions, as the law gives all employers the authority to do, but said it was unlikely and done very rarely as it can damage labour relations. Sinclair ruled the possibility out.

“That’s not the way we operate,” he said, while acknowledging the Council did it in a previous round of negotiations in 2009. “That is a tool that employers can utilize, it is done (sometimes), but you have to be very careful.”

Negotiations are schedule until Oct. 1 under a schedule determined in the spring. If both sides agree, they can continue past that date, Sinclair said.

Both Hornick and Sinclair expressed a belief that there is still time to resolve the dispute, while acknowledging the risk of what happens if they don’t.

“It sets a bit of a timetable for a work stoppage,” Sinclair said.

While talks continue, Hornick said students don’t have to stand by and can take action by speaking up.

“They can call their MPPs,” she suggested. “They can send emails to their college presidents.”

“We don’t want to keep our students in suspense.”