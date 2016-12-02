Thunder end semester with win

The women’s volleyball team is entering the winter break with an 8-1 record following a win over La Cité on Nov. 30 at Algonquin.

The Thunder won the game in three straight sets, 25-19, 25-21 and 25-22 respectively. In the third and final set, Algonquin rallied back from an eight-point deficit early on. With the Coyotes leading 14-8, the Thunder called a time out to regroup.

“I told them that if they miss another serve, they’re going to run,” said Thunder coach Everton Senior with a smile. “They didn’t miss a serve (after).”

The game came to an exciting finish, as the Thunder got a huge dig to keep the play alive with the score 24-22. They were then able to finish the play off, dropping the ball between three diving La Cité players.

“It’s exciting ending on crazy points,” said Thunder left side Breanne Scheerhoorn. “It’s stressful watching because you always want to give them (players on the court) the energy, but you have to trust them.”

The team took the opportunity to get playing time for the less experienced players against the winless Coyotes.

“You can tell that the rookies get nervous, so getting time to play on the court is good experience,” said Scheerhoorn.

The win secured a top two position for Algonquin in the East Division. The team now has a month off to practice and recuperate from any nagging injuries.

“It’s important to regenerate over the break,” said Krissy Berndt, Thunder left side. “It’s an opportunity to regroup and prepare for the next semester. That’s when it really matters.”

Berndt and Scheerhoorn combined for 17 kills against the Coyotes, and right side Rylee Leger added another nine. Libero Erin Roots led the Thunder with 12 digs.

“It’s a good result for us,” said Senior. “It positions us to challenge for first place and sets up a big match against Durham next semester.”

The players and coaching staff are hoping to make a return to the provincial championship in February.

“The ultimate goal is to make provincials as one of the top two teams,” said Senior. “And then to get into a medal match.”

The Thunder will return to the court in the new year when they travel across town to face La Cité on Jan. 11.