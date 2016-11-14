Thunder dominates with back-to-back weekend victories

The Thunder men’s basketball team has stepped up its game after suffering two consecutive losses last week with back-to-back victories at home over the weekend.

The Thunder dominated the Georgian Grizzlies on Nov. 12, finishing the game with a score of 81-50.

They came on strong right off the bat, outscoring the Grizzlies 19-9 by the end of the first quarter.

They were able to maintain their momentum which generated a halftime lead of 43-21.

Coming into the third quarter, the Thunder continued to attack their opponents, earning them 60 points. By the end of the final quarter, they dominated the Grizzlies with a whopping 81 points.

They may have come out victorious, but the team’s strong performance was not mirrored during the previous night’s match against the Canadore Panthers.

Algonquin still managed to secure a win on Nov. 11, but it didn’t come easy.

Although they performed well in the first half, the game was tied up 19-19 by the end of the first quarter.

“I kind of lost it at halftime,” said head coach, Trevor Costello. “We gotta defensively, offensively be better.”

Things improved in the second half of the game, with guards Kristian Charette and Mike Soy leading the team in scoring, going three for seven from behind the three point line.

By the third quarter, the Thunder led the Panthers 58 to 51.

Turnovers were problematic at certain points, but Algonquin managed to pull it together with five points off back-to-back off turnovers – including a massive three pointer – in the final 45 seconds earning the Thunder an 81-74 victory.

With only six returning players this season, Costello believes that the team’s rough patch comes down to their newness.

“We kind of of started something new defensively this week, so we’re still in training mode I suppose. But there were some positives out of the defensive stances. We’ll get there,” said Costello.

“We really got lucky tonight. We’re a good shooting team so we got to make sure we get hands up on shots and just gotta be ready.”

The Thunder will play their next game on Nov. 18 when they travel to Belleville to take on the Loyalist Lancers.