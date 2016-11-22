Thunder defeats George Brown and Centennial back-to-back

The Algonquin Thunder tamed the George Brown Huskies and Centennial Colts on Nov. 18 and Nov 19 respectively. Both matches were won three sets to one which extended their winning streak to seven consecutive games. Algonquin lost the first set 25-18 to Centennial before winning three straight sets 25-22, 25-16 and a close final set of 26-24 respectively.

Everton Senior, the coach of the Thunder, was pleased with his team’s effort against the Huskies. His team won the first set 25-17, the second set 25-21 and the fourth set 25-13. The only blemish on his team’s dominating performance was a subpar third set where they lost 25-20, the only set where the Huskies scored more than 20 points.

“I’m glad we were able to get everybody in. It would’ve nice been for the bench to pull out the third set, but I decided halfway through the set I was going to leave them in come hell or high water and hope they could pull it out and they worked hard and we just missed on a bit of execution,” said Senior when asked about his team’s performance.

Brooke Sheldrick shared her coach’s opinion regarding the third set and shared what Senior explained to her regarding the disappointing set.

“The way he described it to me, he was like ‘players that don’t get to play often are going to go on and that’s how they’re going to build character on the team’ so that’s pretty much how he put it and then the fourth set he went out and put on most of the starters so it went well ,” said Sheldrick.

One player who was executing and firing on all cylinder was Breanne Scheerhoorn. She had 10 kills, second most among all players, and had a kill percentage of .450 which led her team. She also led her team in kills with 14 against the Colts.

“I feel alright; I feel like I could’ve definitely executed a lot better but for the most part I feel alright,” said Scheerhoorn when asked how she felt about her individual performance.

Their only loss was the season opener against the undefeated Durham Lords. Algonquin are presently first in the OCAA East conference with 14 points out of a possible 16. Albeit, Durham, who are second, only played six games and are two points behind the Thunder.

The Algonquin Thunder swept the Seneca Sting in three straight sets on Remembrance Day before mauling the Georgian Grizzlies three sets to one the following day. Algonquin won the first set 25-21 before winning the next by a close margin of 27-25.

The Thunder comfortably won the final set 25-15 to a dominating performance. The next day, the Thunder tamed the Georgian Grizzlies in four sets after splitting the first two set. Algonquin went on to win the next set 25-19 before finishing off their opponent in a tight final set with ended 27-25. Scheerhoorn led both teams in kills with 11 and 16 in respective games.