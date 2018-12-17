Tuesday, 18/12/2018 | 8:53 UTC+0
You are here:  / Featured Stories / News / The giving tree: Media and design’s very own miracle

The giving tree: Media and design’s very own miracle

December 17, 2018 By
  Facebook   Twitter   Google +   Linkedin   Pinterest

The halls at Algonquin were left abandoned during the 2017 work stoppage and what was a sorrowful memory for the college ended up bringing a new tradition to those same halls.

Darlene Tierney-Goebel, an academic support worker in the department of Media and Design thought that the Algonquin students, faculty and staff deserved a little treat after the 36-day strike.

She created the giving tree, a Christmas tree that she keeps filled with candy canes every day from Nov.12 through Dec. 21.

“I really missed the students and faculty. It just was not the same coming into work every day. I wanted to find a way to tell everyone how much I missed each of them,” Tierney-Goebel said in a written letter to the school.

The candy cane flavours vary day to day. the usual peppermint is a popular option but occasionally you’ll find the odd multi-coloured cherry-flavoured ones as well.

Tierney-Goebel received an email last year from a student explaining how much the giving tree made a difference in their day and how much it helped and brought them joy during a stressful time.

The tree is located right outside the Media and Design office (N216) and you can find Tierney-Goebel re-filling the tree during the day.

LEAVE A REPLY

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked ( required )

This award-winning student newspaper paper is produced bi-weekly by Journalism and Advertising students. Check it out for all the latest college news and events!

Editorial email: algonquintimes@gmail.com
Ad email: sales.algonquintimes@gmail.com

Editorial phone: (613) 727-4723 ext. 5459
Ad phone: (613) 727-4723 ext. 7739

Location: Algonquin College, Ottawa, Ontario

Media Kit

Archives

Categories List

Recent Tweets

Facebook

Facebook By Weblizar Powered By Weblizar