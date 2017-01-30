The AC Court: Just add ice

Rain, snow, warm weather and flash freezing put a hold on the opening of the AC Ice Court located in the C-building.

Weather conditions pushed back the anticipated Jan. 9 grand opening of the outdoor rink’s 2017 season. Last year’s conditions weren’t ideal for maintaining the rink and so far this year is following those patterns very closely.

On Jan. 16, staff officially opened the AC Court for use by everyone in the Algonquin community. Whether you’re a casual skater or the next great one, this recreational ice rink is suitable for everybody.

“We open it up when it’s safe for skaters but we also don’t want long term damage to the ice,” said Dan Cuddy, student engagement information and outreach liaison at Algonquin.

Weather conditions haven’t always been an issue for the AC Ice Court.

“The first year was absolutely perfect, it was easy to maintain and build ice,” said Cuddy. “People were on it almost every day.”

Cuddy has been closely involved in the rinks upbringing and maintenance over the past few years.

To be able to have such a luxury like this means people are spending hours on end to maintain and get everything organized regardless of the weather. Multiple people take time out of their days and nights to ensure the rink is up to standards.

“We need to make sure we appreciate the partners that make it work, all of the volunteers that help,” said Cuddy.

First started back in January 2015, the AC Ice Court celebrates its third year of being in operation and enjoyed by everyone who uses it.

The AC Ice Court is open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. The rink operates so all skill levels can participate. Whether you want to play hockey or just skate around, the rink schedule offers two activities: open skate and shinny.

Open skate takes place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Shinny takes place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The flag located on the edge of the rink indicating red, yellow or green states whether the rink is opened or closed. Green flag is open, yellow flag is proceed with caution, and red flag is closed.

