Taco in a bag: Can we not?

At a time when creativity is a force in the food industry, a fairly new dish has been popping up all over menus and recipe books. Some call it a “taco-in-a-bag” or a “Dorito pie”—I simply call it “disgusting.”

The taco-in-a-bag is essentially the contents of a taco—beef, cheese, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, etc.—dumped into a ripped open bag of crushed Doritos. Eaten with a fork, the dish is quite popular. You can even order one at the Observatory in Algonquin.

But just because you can, it doesn’t mean you should.

The taco-in-a-bag is something you’d assemble if your only method of gathering food was from dumpster diving. It certainly isn’t something you should pay for.

What’s worse is that the taco-in-a-bag just feels disgusting. As all the bag’s contents are hot, it feels like a used diaper, which is probably the last thing you’d want to eat out of.

Sure, the “taco-in-a-bag” sounds tasty on paper. Do I like Doritos? Of course. Do I like tacos? Couldn’t live without them. But I’d much rather eat these items the way they were initially intended to be eaten.

Next time you’re at the Observatory, order one of their other delicious meals, and pass on the taco-in-a-bag.