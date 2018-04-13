Students who withdrew during, after strike had problems getting tuition back

While the college offered a full refund to students who withdrew before Dec. 5, 2017 due to the strike in the fall, by March 8 of this year, not every student had received them.

That was the case for people like Kenna Rose, a former hairstyling student, who decided to withdraw during the strike. The stress and uncertainty she faced during that period made her question her education and her future.

“I wasn’t in the mental space to catch up,” said Rose. “Now I feel more grounded, more stable.”

She is among the 10.3 per cent of students who withdrew from Algonquin, and received tuition back, according to a December 2017 article by Jacquie Miller in the Ottawa Citizen.

Rose is now working full-time, lives in Orleans and is not included In that 10.3 per cent.

“I haven’t gotten my refund yet,” she said. “I hope it is something that can be fixed quickly. I don’t have time to go to the registrar’s office.”

The process of withdrawing during the strike was quite simple. The college asked the reason why the student wanted to withdraw, provided a form and recommended they see a counsellor.

But they only needed their signature to be officially withdrawn.

Hunter Ryan, a former journalism student, had the same problem as Rose.

“They said I should’ve gotten it the third week of January, so I emailed them and they said two weeks from then and I still haven’t gotten it,” said Ryan.

The problem both faced is that nobody told them what to do.

“They didn’t tell me when they were going to give me the refund,” said Rose.