Thursday, 18/1/2018 | 4:20 UTC+0
Student injured in C Building accident

January 18, 2018 By
Few details are being released after a student was found injured and unconscious in a stairwell in the College’s C Building Jan. 17.

Emergency crews were called immediately when the accident was discovered just before 4 p.m., the college said in a release.

The male student was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries.

The circumstances of the accident are not known at this time.

There is extensive construction going on in and around that area of the college as the new innovation centre takes shape, though there has been no suggestion by the college or police that the accident may be linked to the activity.

“Our thoughts are with this student and his family at this time,” said Algonquin President Cheryl Jensen. “This is an extremely difficult situation and we are still gathering information to determine what happened.”

According to an Ottawa Citizen story updated the morning of Jan. 18, the male was “severely injured and transported to hospital with life-threatening, critical injuries,” said Keith Buchanan, the superintendent of operations for the paramedic service. “He is approximately 20, we don’t have any ID on this individual, police are looking into it.”

The Ottawa Police Service is continuing their investigation. Further information will be made available, as possible, pending the police investigation.

