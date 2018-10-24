Sexual assault suspect identified

Ottawa police have identified the suspect in the sexual assault that happened at Algonquin College on Oct. 14.

Police are thanking the public for the “tremendous” reaction that has helped them identify the suspected, who is alleged to have sexually assaulted a sleeping woman inside of Algonquin at 3:40 in the morning. The suspect was caught by video surveillance cameras as he walked from Baseline station and through the hallways.

Both the police and the college continue to provide few details about the investigation. Students were not informed about the assault by the school, and very few details about the assault were made available to public.

“We cannot discuss the details of the investigation but I can confirm that we are co-operating fully with the police,” said Ruth Dunley, manager of communications at Algonquin.

The investigation will be ongoing. The Ottawa Police Service will not be providing updates at this time.