SA can hook you up with discounted tickets for Sens, shows

Even as a part-time employee with the Algonquin Commons Theatre box office, Sarah Ogilvie notices the high demand for discounted tickets.

The Students’ Association offers students discounted prices on tickets for certain events. The next offered discount would save a student $30 for the upcoming NHL game when Ottawa losts the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 18.

“Right now we have Sens tickets for sale,” said Ogilvie. “We have had Redblacks tickets for sale in the past and whatever events are run by us, we offer a student discount.”

Along with sporting events and school events, there are discounted prices offered for things like City Folk and Bluesfest. Ogilvie finds events with discounted tickets to be most popular.

“As a student I’m always trying to save money,” said first-year practical nursing student Bailey Holder. “But I want to still be able to go out and have fun so I make sure to look out for discounts from the SA.”

Holder took advantage of these marked down prices offered to students and was able to attend a Redblacks game earlier this semester.

According to box office employees, some organizations reach out to the SA themselves. However, an employee of the SA will most often go and find the organizations that will provide tickets.

There is a limited amount of tickets at discounted prices, which do tend to sell out fast.

“For student life and student experience, it’s definitely worth it,” said Ogilvie.

Along with the discounted tickets for the game on Jan. 18, students can also look forward to many other discounted events in the new year. There are tickets on sale for the Feb. 6 game when the Senators host New Jersey Devils, tickets to see Brent Butt on Feb. 7 and many free upcoming movie nights.