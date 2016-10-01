SA board of directors met with early resignations

Egor Evseev, SA president, informed the college community about the resignations of vice-president Charlene Dygos and Luke Vucetic in a memo published on Sep 9.

The SA has decided it will govern with seven directors for the rest of the year. They will also choose a new vice-president from among this group.

“We expect to have a new vice-president in place by Sept. 21,” said the SA president.

Evseev is confident it will be business as usual. “Board resignations will not affect SA programming events. Some events were postponed because they were scheduled in The Observatory, which is under renovations.”

The memo also stated that the decision was “the outcome of an internal policy matter.”

However, Vucetic was not pleased with the way the SA handled the announcement. He said he found it “very misleading.”

“I discussed my resignation with Egor mid-August and then confirmed it mid to late August,” he said in an email to the Times. “So, to say the resignation was the result of an ‘internal policy matter’ is completely false.”

Vucetic, however, said he has decided to focus on the future rather than the past. “I could spend time arguing the delivery of the announcement, which I was unhappy about, or just simply move on – which I’m doing.”

Vucetic explained that his decision came mostly as the result of personal matters he needs to attend to at the moment.

Regarding Vucetic’s remarks, Evseev said he would rather not make any more comments on this matter. “As this was a personal issue, it is inappropriate for me to comment any further,” he said in an email to the Times.

Dygos could not be reached for comment regarding her resignation.

According to SA bylaws, “a vacancy on the board of directors may be filled for the remainder of the term by the directors then in office, if they shall see fit to do so, so long as there is a quorum of directors.”