Pride centre looks to provide safe, welcoming space

Remember when you were a kid and Saturday mornings were spent watching cartoons and eating a bowl of your favourite cereal?

One student got to recreate that at an event hosted by the Algonquin Student’s Association Pride Centre on Jan 23.

The centre located in B building room 102 hosts a number of different events throughout the semester and according to Pride Centre coordinator Quinn Blue, “We draw our inspiration for the events from the students who use our centre.”

Although just one student attended, he told the Times he has found the centre to be a peaceful and accepting location that fills the gaps in his schedule. The student asked that he not be identified by name.

Pride Centre coordinator Blue isn’t too worried about the apparent lack of interest, since in the year since the centre opened it has formed a good close-knit community and the turnout of all events depends on the day.

The centre advertises its events through flyers and posters but Blue says there is always more promotion that can be done.

The centre has a variety of events coming up in the near future, including Crafternoon on Feb. 13 and Clothing Swap Feb. 28.

The Pride Centre is located in B102 and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.