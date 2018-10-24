Police seeking suspect in sexual assault on campus

Police are asking for public assistance in identifying the suspect of a sexual assault that happened in Algonquin on Oct. 14.

The incident took place at approximately 3:40 in the morning. A woman in her 20s was asleep in an unspecified lounge area on campus when the assault took place.

The male suspect was caught by video surveillance cameras as he walked from Baseline station and through the hallways. Police describe him as a Caucasian male, in his late 20s or early 30s, with a slim build. He was wearing and orange baseball cap with a black logo, a dark jacket, blue jeans and a white t-shirt.

Ruth Dunley, manager of communications for Algonquin, said that the college is “co-operating fully with the police.”

Neither the police nor the college would say where exactly the assault happened, or why it took so long to get the report out to students, the public and the media.

Anyone with information regarding the assault can call the West Criminal Investigations at 613-236-1222, extension 2666. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.