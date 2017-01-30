Planting an addition

It’s been a cold winter, but a new type of growth is still going on at the horticulture building as excavation for a new addition began on Jan. 12.

The addition is an 800 sq. ft. climate-controlled storage space attached to the east end of the greenhouse.

Construction will not conflict with current operations of M-building as work will be done primarily inside a fenced enclosure, said John Dalziel, head of major construction for the college. This area is not used during winter months.

Excavation, foundation and backfill of the site will be finished in January and the construction of the addition will finish by the end of March.

The site will be active from 7 p.m. to 4 p.m. daily. If you have any questions or concerns, contact Physical Resources.