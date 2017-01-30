Tuesday, 31/1/2017 | 8:49 UTC+0
You are here:  / News / Planting an addition

Planting an addition

January 30, 2017 By
  Facebook   Twitter   Google +   Linkedin   Pinterest
post by related

related post

It’s been a cold winter, but a new type of growth is still going on at the horticulture building as excavation for a new addition began on Jan. 12.

The addition is an 800 sq. ft. climate-controlled storage space attached to the east end of the greenhouse.

Construction will not conflict with current operations of M-building as work will be done primarily inside a fenced enclosure, said John Dalziel, head of major construction for the college. This area is not used during winter months.

Excavation, foundation and backfill of the site will be finished in January and the construction of the addition will finish by the end of March.

The site will be active from 7 p.m. to 4 p.m. daily. If you have any questions or concerns, contact Physical Resources.

LEAVE A REPLY

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked ( required )

This award-winning student newspaper paper is produced bi-weekly by Journalism and Advertising students. Check it out for all the latest college news and events!

Editorial email: algonquintimes@gmail.com
Ad email: sales.algonquintimes@gmail.com

Editorial phone: (613) 727-4723 ext. 5459
Ad phone: (613) 727-4723 ext. 7739

Location: Algonquin College, Ottawa, Ontario

Media Kit

Archives

Categories List

Recent Tweets

Photos on Instagram