Pembroke keeping close watch on Algonquin campus shoreline

The following is an advisory provided to the Times by Jamie Bramburger

Manager, Community and Student Affairs.

PEMBROKE — For the past several days, Algonquin College’s Emergency Management team and the leadership team at the Pembroke Campus have been closely monitoring water levels on the Ottawa River as the Pembroke area experiences flooding conditions brought on by spring run-off and heavy rainfall.

As of mid-afternoon May 3, the Pembroke Campus is not in danger of experiencing any flooding damage. The City of Pembroke is monitoring properties along the waterfront continuously, however, and will advise the college immediately should the current outlook worsen.

The Ottawa River has been rising, as have several other lakes and rivers in the area and the city is now on official flood status. The city is communicating with various organizations that are part of the emergency planning effort, including Ontario Power Generation and the Ministry of Natural Resources, and has been keeping the college informed of any changing conditions.

Weather forecasts, which call for heavy rain on Friday and Saturday are also being monitored.

The college community will be updated as the situation develops.

The photo above shows the chapel that was built a few years ago by Forestry Technician students. The chapel benches have been damaged by rising water and waves/wind.