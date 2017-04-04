Oc Transpo: the fate of student transportation

When you live in a small town like Perth, transportation is pretty basic. Living there for close to 19 years proved that to me. From the time I was young until the day I got my first car, getting around was easy. But when the time came to leave my hometown behind and move to the city in pursuit of education, the fate of my transportation was left in the hands of OC Transpo.

The first day I took the 86 home to my new apartment near Fisher from school I stood at Baseline station worried for what was to come. These large gas-guzzling beasts paraded through the two lanes of stops, sucking passengers in as fast as they threw them out. Drivers stopped inches from each other, honking their horns in anger as their co workers appeared late for their stop. While all this happened I stood, stared and wondered; what have I gotten myself into?

The fearful expression on my face featured on my bus pass shows you the amount of excitement I have had riding the bus since that day. With my first ride home ending two stops away and having the door close on me during my exit, first impressions were not good. The days before my discovery of GPS technology were by far the worst though. It was before winter had really set in, so although waiting for the bus was still much too long at least I wasn’t wrapped in the ice cold of the snow.

It didn’t take long for me to realize that OC Transpo buses don’t appear at the stops on their scheduled times. Ever. It is when you really need the bus to show up on time when you find yourself wondering, “should I have just maxed my credit card on Uber instead?” So much of the time in the dilemma of wondering if there will even be a bus, I find myself late.

For many working professionals including bosses and teachers, the luxury of car is a strong as a means of precise arrival on their daily schedule. This makes it hard to rule out that the reason for any profound lateness was due to the OC Transpo, and not myself. So it is up to the daily commuter to sort out how to tackle the unpredictable OC Transpo and make it on time.

With my discovery of the GPS apps and services life became a breeze. With a quick look at my phone I can now see how late the bus is and be there right on time so the driver can launch me into the back as he hurries to cut off multiple lanes of traffic. Life isn’t always easy using the bus even if you’ve figured out its perplex schedule.

You have to be tough to ride the bus in some cases, a firm grip and strong calves make for an easier ride when you’re stuck standing. I applaud the elderly folk on my morning route; some of them stand for three or four stops before they need to get off and you can tell that they have trained hands and a sturdy posture.

As an example of poor service, when leaving work on weekends I find myself watching a particular driver who just seems like he isn’t having a good time anymore. He parks his bus (as it is the beginning of the route) and takes to the smoking pit to suck down two cigarettes before heading out. As he gets back on he approaches his seat, takes off his coat slowly and wraps it around the back of his chair as he prepares to sit. Outside 20 plus faces have completely turned to frost and stare on as the driver adjusts his heater and steeps his tea.

With realization that he is now five minutes late he springs to action, igniting the engine, turning on his sign and opening his doors allowing the heat of the bus to flood outside and thaw its eager passengers. The people flock in like frozen zombies, but those running from afar are never a match for this fervent driver. The doors snap shut, and as the last bus of the night pulls away, it leaves a trail of unlucky travelers in a thick smog of diesel.

It is a big city we live in, and a very large area to cover for one bus company. However for most people living here it is one of the main sources if not the only means of transportation on our daily commute.

Organization and communication are the most key factors in running a company that needs to service close to a million people. While it takes money to fix a lot of problems that OC Transpo faces there are always the little things that count. It still remains to be my main source of getting around, and with that comes a lot of hope.