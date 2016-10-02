The Observatory reopens after renovations

Some of Algonquin’s students took issue with the delays on the Observatory’s renovations, but the lounge’s new and improved space could prove to be worth the wait.

After being closed for renovations this summer, the Observatory was meant to reopen in time for the start of the term. Although the pub is now open, students were greeted on Sept. 6 by a locked door and a notice from the SA that read “We look forward to serving you in the near future.”

Two events – Dirty Bingo and Pub Trivia Night – had to be moved due to the construction, to the dismay of many students.

“I would have been down to do Dirty Bingo if it had been ready on time,” said Daniel Kachuki, 18, an animation student at Algonquin. “I think the SA should be giving students more updates on the situation. We don’t know why they started renovating in the first place, and we don’t know when it’s going to be ready. It would be nice to have something to look forward to instead of just wondering what’s going on.”

The lack of specific dates on the opening was purposeful, according to Ken McLeod, theatre operations and hospitality services manager.

“We’ve experienced a few construction delays,” he told the Times, “so we have been taking things day by day for the past week or two.”

McLeod said the Ob has been improved significantly with the addition of more seating, more TV screens, a new bar space, a brighter front entrance and more.

“We always knew there was a chance we wouldn’t be ready for the start of term,” McLeod said. “But we wanted to do things right, and not sacrifice quality for speed.”

Jack Doyle, the SA’s general manager, agreed that the new space would be worth the wait.

“The SA was happy to invest in upgrading the Observatory for our students on campus,” said Doyle. “The lounge was long overdue for a refresh.”

SA President Egor Evseev was excited to unveil the new and improved Observatory to the college community.

“This has been a long time coming,” said Evseev. “And it will be a welcome update for anyone who enjoys coming into the Ob.”

In a Twitter poll by the Times, 37 per cent of participants expressed their displeasure with the construction delays because they missed drinking, followed by a close 33 per cent who said it would be worth it.

The Ob finally reopened for business on Sept. 20 to the delight of many students on campus. For those who missed out on Pub Trivia Night, no fear: the event will be held sometime in October.