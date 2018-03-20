No place like home for SA’s new clubs and communities coordinator

The magic of Harry Potter and the suspense of John Wick are just some of the topics you can talk about with the Students Association’s new clubs and communities coordinator Sienna Benson.

A former Algonquin intro to fine arts student and then interior decoration herself, Benson worked for the Students’ Association during her learning years.

After she graduated, she moved away from Ottawa to gain more working experience. She worked in Slave Lake, Alta for some time and she decided to come back to Ottawa because of family issues. Back in town, she worked for a design-build company but she always wanted work at the college.

“I was waiting for a position to open at Algonquin because I loved working here,” said Benson.

Her first days as clubs and communities coordinator have been focused mostly on catching up with work, as well as getting to know many staff members, club members and students.

Benson is here at the college to share her experience and knowledge with all the students who allow her to do so. “I love being near the students,” she said.

She knows the campus life and likes it so she wants all the students to love it as she did when she was part of the student community.

“I like to meet a lot of people,” mentioned Benson.

Of course, there is a big change between studying and working part-time, with working full-time at Algonquin but the Thunder spirit is still the same.

“I’m new, it is a learning process but I am always here to help whenever I can,” said Benson. Her office is found in room E209 and she says, “my door is always open.”