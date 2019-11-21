Mood check: What do Algonquin College students have to say as the year winds down?

As we enter the last month of the last year of the decade, Algonquin Times reporters set out to do a mood check of students in the Algonquin community.

On Thursday, Nov. 21, reporters fanned out to lounge and study spaces all over the Woodroffe campus to hear what students have to say.

With the term winding down, what do they think about topical issues, their lives at college and their wider community?

Ethan Nugent, a student in the event management program, says that his program has taught him a valuable life skill. "Time management, especially for the event side. You have a lot of things going on at once."#ACHumans@Algonquinjourn pic.twitter.com/VzWCxrsdYC — Journalism Popal (@JournalismPopal) November 21, 2019

Danis Polson, a first-year business administration student, says climate change is the most important issue. “If we don’t change our ways as human beings will be extinct in 50 years, the world is dying,” she said. #ACHumans @algonquintimes pic.twitter.com/wfPhgn1iLl — Laura (@lnelsonmedia) November 21, 2019

Bryce Godin, a television broadcasting student shared his thoughts on @AlgonquinColleg diversity in the school.

“I like to believe that Algonquin’s hiring the most qualified people, rather than their race.” @algonquintimes #ACHumans pic.twitter.com/toQATaBdNs — Bradley Legault (@LegaultBradley) November 21, 2019

Brianna Chartrand, 19 and Hope Wilson, 19 are Pre-Animation students who think terrorism is an important world issue.

“ A lot of things are getting out of hand and we’re addressing matters the wrong way,” said Chartrand#AChumans @algonquintimes pic.twitter.com/xZOeKiyLsV — ♥ Vanessa Bee ♥™ (@vanniebee_) November 21, 2019

Ali Abdullah, a first year in the television and broadcasting program at @AlgonquinColleg believes there's a good amount of diversity around campus. "I see a lot of different types of people in the college." #AChumans @algonquintimes pic.twitter.com/e5HJn9lMqz — Jessica Alexandra (@jaalberga) November 21, 2019

Nicholas White, a 1st year Medical Radiation Technology student at Algonquin College, had this to say when asked about the most interesting things he’s learned so far. “The science and mechanism of x-rays, learning that they’re just fancy photography with radiation.”#ACHumans pic.twitter.com/0yhz9EzdZe — Brian G. Sharbin (@Brian_GSharbin) November 21, 2019

Tamysha Theresias, 18, an early childhood education student at @AlgonquinColleg, recently did a project on how kids work in different environments and how it affects them.

"I love to work with kids," she said. "You can learn something from them." #ACHumans @algonquintimes pic.twitter.com/B4GKbfLKSn — Camilla Sola (@camilla_sola) November 21, 2019

Jonah Kachkowski, a second year respiratory therapy student thinks nationalism is a major threat nowadays. "We should all be one big country," he said, "Borders are irrelevant."#AChumans pic.twitter.com/7QJJ8y0uuC — Mike Athey (@Mike_C_Athey) November 21, 2019

Sarah Mcnabb, a first-year early childhood education student says global warming and sustainability are important issues in the world right now. “It impacts everyone on earth and sometimes it stresses me out,” she said. #AChumans @algonquintimes pic.twitter.com/fK2W6SzTMK — Farah Khan (@reporterfarah) November 21, 2019

Steffi Hagel, a second-year nursing student, says she’s learning all about anatomy and the abnormalities in the body. #AChumans “Something cool is that your third eye has rods and cones just like your other eye but there’s no actual eye there” pic.twitter.com/qiVZw7bny1 — emily (@ebrit_) November 21, 2019

Meet second-year photography student Kaija Morley. She says that she's learned a lot in her program this far. "I was only landscape focused before I came here and [now] I know a lot more." #AChumans @algonquintimes pic.twitter.com/X1uPOyqI0D — perushka gopalkista (@Perushka_G) November 21, 2019

Alessandra Falcucci, business admin student, says she is onboard with flu shots. “I already have like a kind of diminished immune system, so for me getting it, my doctors like you better get it or your gonna die this winter.” #ACHumans @algonquintimes pic.twitter.com/Nd6yENHnrP — Joshua Ambar (@joshuaambar) November 21, 2019

Sophia Rogdriguez, a second-year AC nursing student, says third-world countries need more awareness.

”There are a lot of problems going on in Nicaragua and a lot of smaller countries and they can’t get any help because no one’s promoting anything in those countries.”#AChumans pic.twitter.com/RuAFMiFhuR — Emily Hsueh (@ehsueh_) November 21, 2019