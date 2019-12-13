Mental Health 360: Donut Wall

Apple fritter, vanilla dip, Boston cream and raspberry filled.

These were some favourites among those gathered in the AC Hub on Dec. 2 for its donut wall.

The sweet pastries were a part of a series of events called Mental Health 360 created by the AC Hub to help students relieve their stress and connect with peers. Some other events they have done include: hot chocolate days and wind down Fridays where a variety of activities, such as, bracelet making are available to students.

The donut wall started off as something as a joke, according to AC Hub’s events programmer Leanne Jarrett, but it quickly grew in popularity because, well, no one is against free donuts.

“We wanted to do something to help students with stress during exam season,” said Jarrett. “So, bringing back the donut wall seemed like a fun, festive way to do that.”

The Hub has taken quite a few steps to make sure students always feel welcomed and relaxed in the space, including writing encouraging messages on the windows.

“I always see events on the bulletin board,” said Emily Mckay, a first-year in event management at Algonquin. “It’s a really nice place to hang out and study during exams. I really like the comfy chairs.”

Karissa Ailes, Isabel Kennedy and Cassandra Rosenfledt of the social service worker program all love to go to the AC because of its bright, open atmosphere. They did not initially realize there was a donut wall but were quite enthused upon hearing about it.

“Oh my god, that’s awesome!” Ailes said. “I’ve been seeing people eating donuts, they were doing a board, and I just walked right past.”

“That’s cool,” said Rosenfledt.

“Like, real donuts?” Kennedy asked. “Sweet!”

